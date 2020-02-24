State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Mongodb worth $113,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

In other Mongodb news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total transaction of $2,306,880.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,917,327.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,321 shares of company stock valued at $32,870,872. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $11.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.30. 1,242,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,639. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.83 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.17. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Mongodb’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

