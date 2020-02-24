State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.83% of Agree Realty worth $115,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.95. 19,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,401. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.01. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

