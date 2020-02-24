State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.11% of FirstCash worth $106,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $1,549,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $2,633,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,823. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02. FirstCash Inc has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

