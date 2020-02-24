State Street Corp Reduces Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,951,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,518 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.39% of Brunswick worth $117,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 43.4% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,778 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 662,647 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $3,852,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $2,540,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $2,449,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

NYSE BC traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.51. 14,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,724. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

