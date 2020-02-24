State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,886,411 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 86,142 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.76% of Foot Locker worth $112,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,454 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,313,000 after buying an additional 139,516 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 634.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Foot Locker by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.