State Street Corp Sells 1,181,919 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

State Street Corp cut its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,489,617 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,181,919 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.50% of Tripadvisor worth $106,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,614 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 512,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 301,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,123 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,581,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 159,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

