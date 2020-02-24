State Street Corp Sells 133,055 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.04% of American Assets Trust worth $111,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,452 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 37.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

AAT stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,119. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.37. American Assets Trust, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other American Assets Trust news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

