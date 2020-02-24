State Street Corp Sells 14,818 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,993,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,818 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.92% of Syneos Health worth $118,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $99,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $206,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Syneos Health from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.62. 23,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,942. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83. Syneos Health Inc has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

