State Street Corp Sells 160,480 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,011,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.00% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $114,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,584 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 146,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.98. 6,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $66.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

