State Street Corp Sells 18,110 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State Street Corp cut its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,110 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.31% of Littelfuse worth $107,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Littelfuse by 7.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cross Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total value of $10,000,348.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,737,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.76. 4,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,362. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

