State Street Corp Sells 203,728 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,716,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.43% of Home Bancshares worth $112,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,754,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,418. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,075,572.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $736,465 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

