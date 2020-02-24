State Street Corp Sells 209,516 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,349,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 209,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.98% of Olin worth $109,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,501,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,270,000 after acquiring an additional 65,169 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Olin by 47.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. 115,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

