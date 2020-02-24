State Street Corp Sells 26,346 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,611,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.05% of ASGN worth $114,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in ASGN by 526.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ASGN by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ASGN in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ASGN by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.76. 4,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. ASGN Inc has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.