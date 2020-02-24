State Street Corp Sells 269,187 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,824,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 269,187 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.54% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $107,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.17. 4,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

