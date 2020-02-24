State Street Corp Sells 279,622 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,264,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279,622 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.67% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $113,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLJ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 573,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 73,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLJ. Raymond James upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of RLJ stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $15.50. 133,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,819. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

