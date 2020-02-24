State Street Corp Sells 29,440,815 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,440,815 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $105,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 36,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $910,884.80. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $5,665,960.86. Insiders have sold 580,546 shares of company stock worth $27,871,574 over the last three months.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.