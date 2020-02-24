State Street Corp Sells 37,216 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.17% of TopBuild worth $110,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TopBuild by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 49,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 583.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,373 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $3,375,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $3,422,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLD traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.55. 7,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild Corp has a 52-week low of $56.88 and a 52-week high of $125.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.98. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

