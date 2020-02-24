State Street Corp Sells 4,577 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Aspen Technology worth $112,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,808. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.25 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

