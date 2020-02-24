State Street Corp Sells 61,071 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.96% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $114,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 227.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.