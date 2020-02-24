State Street Corp Sells 619,213 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,643,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 619,213 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.05% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $106,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 604,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,934. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.