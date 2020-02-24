State Street Corp Sells 87,706 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,367,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,706 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.96% of LTC Properties worth $105,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 33.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

LTC Properties stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.71. 5,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,481. LTC Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

