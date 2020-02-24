State Street Corp Trims Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 434,043 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.43% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $119,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 173,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 103,978 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.63. 46,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,754. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $29.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. ValuEngine lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

