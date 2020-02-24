State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,038,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446,994 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.98% of Urban Edge Properties worth $115,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter worth $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UE stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.14. 12,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.85. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

