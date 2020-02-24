Stealth (XST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $695,309.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0829 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $695,309.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004506 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001223 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002076 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00025843 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,883,202 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.