Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $0.78 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $28,788.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00008068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,614.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.74 or 0.03869877 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002126 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00760792 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,288,428 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex, GOPAX, Upbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

