Steem (STEEM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Steem has a market capitalization of $75.07 million and $1.18 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002182 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, Huobi, Poloniex and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,661.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.61 or 0.03880715 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00759143 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00019531 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 373,433,746 coins and its circulating supply is 356,459,652 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bithumb, RuDEX, Bittrex, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, GOPAX, Binance and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

