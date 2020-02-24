Stellar Market Capitalization Tops $1.43 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, CEX.IO, Stellarport and ZB.COM. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $448.26 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.00 or 0.02926155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00231340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00041793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00140310 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,197,010,733 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Binance, Stellarport, OKEx, Koinex, BitMart, Bittrex, Huobi, Poloniex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, CryptoMarket, Exmo, ZB.COM, BCEX, Vebitcoin, Sistemkoin, Upbit, CEX.IO, CoinEgg, HitBTC, GOPAX, ABCC, Liquid, Kraken, Bitfinex, Kuna, OTCBTC, C2CX, Stronghold, Koineks, RippleFox, Exrates, Kryptono, Cryptomate, Indodax, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

