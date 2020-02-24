Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $86.68 on Monday, reaching $2,009.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,453,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,468. The company has a market capitalization of $999.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,968.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,826.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

