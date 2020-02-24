Stipend Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Stipend has a total market cap of $122,318.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.05 or 0.01072467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048212 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023023 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00221755 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065890 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

