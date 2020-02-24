Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 24th (AAXN, APPN, ARGX, AROC, ATHM, BGS, BJRI, BLDR, CAR, CIB)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 24th:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $92.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $164.00 to $201.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $44.00 to $42.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $31.00 to $44.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $36.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) had its price target raised by Stephens from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $57.00 to $62.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $204.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $169.00 to $175.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $200.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $59.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €78.00 ($90.70) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its price target reduced by Buckingham Research from $24.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $20.50 to $19.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $8.14 to $8.33. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $3.90 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $40.00 to $49.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $110.00 to $140.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price target increased by BTIG Research to $68.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $29.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $3.00 to $2.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was given a $55.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $52.00 to $58.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $30.00 to $28.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $97.00 to $106.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $35.00 to $27.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $197.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $120.00 to $128.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $111.00 to $112.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $4.60 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $255.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $22.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.50 to $21.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $24.00 to $23.50. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to $27.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $66.00 to $69.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target boosted by Argus to $370.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $71.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital to $66.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

