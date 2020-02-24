Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 24th (CCL.B, CFP, CHE.UN, D.UN, EDR, EFN, EFX, EGO, EIF, ELD)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 24th:

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get CCL Industries Inc alerts:

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$57.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$60.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$57.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$29.75 to C$35.50.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$30.50 to C$38.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$37.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) was given a C$2.90 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $9.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$51.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$65.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) was given a C$11.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$13.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from to .

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was given a C$24.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$108.00 to C$120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loews (NYSE:L) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $71.24 to $71.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$13.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was given a C$9.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$221.00 to C$223.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.30. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to . The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from to .

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) was given a C$30.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.50 to C$29.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$116.00 to C$119.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$19.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.75. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$34.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$27.50 to C$25.50.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$26.00.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.75. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$0.25 to C$0.20. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.25. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$129.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from to .

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.