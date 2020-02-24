Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of Store Capital worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Store Capital by 157.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Store Capital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Store Capital by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,282. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

