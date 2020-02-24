Storeum Price Reaches $0.0503 on Exchanges (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 247.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Storeum has traded flat against the US dollar. Storeum has a market capitalization of $14.03 million and approximately $2,420.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storeum token can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011403 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000466 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000581 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000127 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Storeum Token Profile

Storeum (CRYPTO:STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

