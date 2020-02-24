Storm Price Down 25.9% This Week (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. Storm has a market capitalization of $10.26 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Storm has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.03 or 0.02858560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,465,901,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Coinnest, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Bitbns, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, IDEX, Kyber Network, Binance, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

