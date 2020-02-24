STPT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. STPT has a market cap of $15.28 million and $1.52 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STPT token can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, STPT has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STPT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.02881556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00138615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,779,217 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. STPT’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STPT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.