Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Strategic Education worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Strategic Education by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRA. ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded down $6.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.81. 22,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,052. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. Strategic Education Inc has a twelve month low of $122.08 and a twelve month high of $189.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.29.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

