Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 2,672 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,387,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $86.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,009.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,838,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,968.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,826.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

