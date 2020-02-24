Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,614. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Bank of America increased their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.43.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

