Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Decreased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,522,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Stryker by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $139,283,000 after purchasing an additional 209,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stryker by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,349,000 after purchasing an additional 180,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Stryker by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 322,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,687,000 after purchasing an additional 89,763 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $224.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.06 and a 200-day moving average of $212.22. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.