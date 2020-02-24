Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178.80 ($2.35).

LON SUMO opened at GBX 185 ($2.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.47 million and a PE ratio of 115.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 167.57. Sumo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 205 ($2.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

In other Sumo Group news, insider Carl Cavers sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57), for a total value of £975,000 ($1,282,557.22).

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

