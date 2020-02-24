Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,695,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,877 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 2.7% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.11% of Suncor Energy worth $55,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $30.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.