Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) to report $33.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the lowest is $33.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $131.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.45 million to $132.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $161.64 million, with estimates ranging from $159.03 million to $163.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

NOVA stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

