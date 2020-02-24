SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mantech International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mantech International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MANT. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mantech International from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $88.14 on Monday. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mantech International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mantech International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,179,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Mantech International by 5,316.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

