SunTrust Banks Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Tivity Health stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. Tivity Health’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 91.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tivity Health by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 147,630 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,277,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tivity Health by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 110,259 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

