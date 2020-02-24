SunTrust Banks Increases Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Price Target to $140.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $110.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of KNSL opened at $126.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.97. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $129.41.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.