SunTrust Banks Increases SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $330.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $255.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.31.

Shares of SBAC opened at $295.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $178.57 and a 52 week high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $122,977,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after acquiring an additional 486,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,236 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $60,862,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,844,000 after buying an additional 238,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

