SunTrust Banks Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $18.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target dropped by SunTrust Banks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OVV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 463,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,074. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.