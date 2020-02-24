Super Zero (SERO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.88 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $33.07 million and approximately $21.88 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039963 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00467074 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010374 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012485 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 232,420,204 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.