sUSD Price Reaches $0.98 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $83,978.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00010118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.25 or 0.02840997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00229873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00040669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00140195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 5,556,217 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

