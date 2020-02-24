Svb Leerink Comments on Five Prime Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FPRX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush cut Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $5.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $542,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 32,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $125,792.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,783,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after buying an additional 4,017,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,761,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 427,080 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,336,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 176,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 50,227 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 311,832 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.